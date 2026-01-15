Suspects in fatal downtown shooting appear in court after extradition

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue. One man died at the scene and another died at a hospital.

Marquita Wheeler, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas, listens to her attorney Dayvid Figler, chief deputy special public defender, during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Tremaine Gentry, 18, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Tremaine Gentry, 18, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas, appears in court with his attorney Ava Bravo, a public defender, during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marquita Wheeler, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tremaine Gentry, 18, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marquita Wheeler, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas, appears in court during a warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two suspects arrested in connection with a downtown Las Vegas shooting that left two dead appeared in court Thursday morning.

Marquita Wheeler, 42, and Tremaine Gentry, 18, were arrested by Fresno police Dec. 29, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

They were then extradited and jail records indicate they arrived at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday. Each faces a count of open murder and a count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Police found two men “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the release said. One died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Wheeler and Gentry confirmed in court that she understood the charges. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kristal Bradford appointed the special public defender’s office to represent Wheeler and attorney Ava Bravo to represent Gentry.

Bradford did not set bail for them. Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Dayvid Figler indicated the defendants would delay a bail hearing until the day of their preliminary hearing, scheduled for Jan. 29.

