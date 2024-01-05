57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Suspects in homeless killings remain in custody without bail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Kylee Au Young, left, and Cristobal Perez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Kylee Au Young, left, and Cristobal Perez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas judge ordered two suspects accused in the fatal shooting of two homeless people to continue to be held in custody without bail.

Cristobal Omar Perez, 31, and Kylee Au Young, 21, were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Dec. 1 that left two homeless men dead and injured three others. Au Young appeared in court for an initial appearance on Friday, but Perez was not transported to the courtroom from the Clark County Detention Center.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered the two to continue to be held without bail, but said attorneys could present bail arguments at a later hearing. Perez and Au Young are due back in court Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson has said that Omar Perez was the shooter, and that police are working to identify an additional suspect tied to the case.

Johansson said Omar Perez shot the victims “indiscriminately,” and in “cold blood” at a homeless encampment near Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street.

Timothy Bratton, 57, was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, and 38-year-old Ashley Burnell died from a gunshot wound to the head at University Medical Center on Dec. 8, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Omar Perez faces two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault, conspiracy to commit murder and a weapons charge, court records show. Au Young faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of murder.

Johansson said that police believe the shooting was planned in advance by Omar Perez and Au Young. He said Omar Perez was dropped off in a neighborhood to the north of the crime scene, and then waited for a black SUV to pick him up after the shooting.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
3
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
4
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
5
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Justice Dep ...
Unsealed records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Epstein
By Michael R. Sisak, Rebecca Boone and David B. Caruso The Associated Press

Release of the sealed court documents could finally bring to rest years of speculation about who among the rich and powerful were participants in the Palm Beach resident’s sordid world of sexual abuse.

More stories
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
Suspect who shot 5 homeless men still on the run, police say
Suspect who shot 5 homeless men still on the run, police say
Teens charged with murder, tied to gang related fatal shooting
Teens charged with murder, tied to gang related fatal shooting
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Man who carried out murder-suicide was on house arrest, DA says
Man who carried out murder-suicide was on house arrest, DA says
Man faces murder charge in northwest Las Vegas homicide
Man faces murder charge in northwest Las Vegas homicide