Suspects in pair of fatal New Year’s Eve shootings to appear in court

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby make their initial appearances on suspected murder charges at Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men facing murder charges were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday following their arrests in connection with a pair of fatal shootings on New Year’s Eve that left a 50-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman dead.

Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, were to appear for a Tuesday morning hearing in front of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia.

Ruby and Carter were linked to a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Fashion Show mall, during which 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu on the island of Oahu, was fatally shot. She died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta has said Yamaguchi and her husband were exiting their vehicle in the Strip mall’s parking garage when a robber tried to steal something, possible a purse, from the woman. She was shot during the struggle.

Police also linked the men to a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m. Friday during another robbery attempt at the Palace Station parking garage. A man in his 50s was shot, and he died at University Medical Center, police said.

The coroner’s office has not identified the man as of Tuesday morning.

Ruby and Carter remained in the Clark County Detention Center, where they are being held without bail.

In an interview with the Review-Journal on Monday, Carter said he had been wrongly identified as one of the robbers involved in the crimes.

