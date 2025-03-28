Suspended Las Vegas police sergeant indicted again, on counts of recording private area

Sgt. Kevin Menon has previously been accused of illegally detaining people on the Strip and possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls.

Sgt. Kevin Menon, accused of misconduct and possession of child porn, arrives in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. Menon filed a petition to remove his attorney, Phil Singer. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Clark County grand jury has again indicted suspended Metropolitan Police Sgt. Kevin Menon, this time on 28 counts of capturing the private area of another person, prosecutors said Friday.

Menon has been accused of illegally detaining people on the Strip and possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls.

On Sept. 27, while he was on bail in the detention case, Menon installed a camera in a home bathroom vent, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner. Two days later, Hamner said, Menon set up another camera.

Detectives discovered 96 videos showing Menon’s wife and sister-in-law using the bathroom, the prosecutor said.

“In all of these videos, these women have no clue that they are being recorded,” said Hamner.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich said, “The timing of this causes me great concern.”

The new indictment comes after Menon made claims he was targeted after trying to fight a “culture of racism and excessive force” at Metro. Police have said the opposite, that he “was targeting persons of color for illegal arrests.”

In a Monday motion, Chief Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Portz fired back at Menon’s counter-narrative, saying Menon’s “illegal arrests of innocent civilians on the Strip that were submitted to the DA’s office for prosecution would constitute the very conduct he now complains of.”

