Teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with students

Middle school teacher Bryan Brady, 45, faces five counts of inappropriate contact with a minor, according to Clark County School District police.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Fremont Middle School teacher allegedly had inappropriate contact with several students, school district police said.

The Clark County School District Police Department said Tuesday that Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in after a court summons was issued by the district attorney’s office. Brady faces five gross misdemeanor counts of inappropriate contact with a minor.

The investigation began in May after several students reported inappropriate contact with Brady. He has been a teacher in the district since 2012, according to police.

Brady has been assigned to home as part of a negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.

Anyone with further information can call 702-799-5411.

