Tech billionaire enters guilty plea in Las Vegas drug case

Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas III and his girlfriend, arrested at a Las Vegas Strip hotel last year, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony drug possession charges.

Henry T. Nicholas III and Ashley Fargo attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, March 6, 2019. The couple pleaded guilty to felony drug possession charges on Wednesday, Oct. 2. (Mark J. Terrill/AP, File)

Henry T. Nicholas III (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Ashley Fargo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The pair entered a type of guilty plea known as an Alford plea, which means they acknowledge only that prosecutors have enough evidence to prove the allegations to a jury.

As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss drug trafficking charges and ultimately drop the convictions against Nicholas and his girlfriend, Ashley Fargo, should they complete 250 hours of community service and drug counseling. Nicholas and Fargo also agreed to each make $500,000 donations to an unspecified Las Vegas-area drug treatment and rehabilitation program.

Nicholas, who bankrolled a victims’ rights law that voters approved in November, and Fargo were arrested after security at the Encore called police in August 2018 to report contraband in the room. Fargo was once married to Wells Fargo heir Brian Fargo.

Security officials at the Strip hotel discovered various narcotics and recreational drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, inside Nicholas’ guest room after unlocking and entering the room, according to court documents.

