Teen accused in fatal park shooting, robbery to be tried as adult

A juvenile suspect appears for a certification hearing in front of Judge Dee Butler in connection with a robbery turned fatal shooting on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at the Department of Juvenile Services, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old accused of being the getaway driver in the fatal park robbery turned shooting of another teen will be tried as an adult, court records show.

Eric Flores, 15, faces 10 charges, including open murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Authorities have said that Flores and Jose Juarez, 17, tried to steal from Julio Bravo and Kadie Lugo at East Las Vegas Family Park in September before exchanging gunfire.

Bravo, also 17 and armed at the time of the shooting, was shot and died at the scene. Lugo was injured in the shooting.

Another boy, whom police said was a shooter, was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but has not been charged as an adult. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is not naming him for that reason.

A prosecutor said Friday that the juvenile was “still pending certification argument” and would have another hearing in the family court in December.

According to court records, Flores was the driver of the Honda Accord that the three boys intended to use to flee. Police intercepted them before they could leave the park’s parking lot.

Flores previously “denied involvement in the murder” of Bravo, police said.

