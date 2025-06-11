Teen accused in North Las Vegas casino shooting, high-speed car chase may face death penalty

After the shooting, police said he fled in a high-speed chase, stealing three cars and hitting two pedestrians as he tried to escape.

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors indicated in court Wednesday that they are thinking about pursuing the death penalty against the suspect in a fatal shooting at the Aliante casino.

Authorities have said Aerion Warmsley, 19, killed Na’Onche Osborne, 23, in the March shooting, then fled from police in a high-speed chase, stealing three different cars and hitting two pedestrians as he tried to escape.

Warmsley was indicted last week on counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury. He also faces federal gun and carjacking charges.

He was supposed to be arraigned by District Judge Tierra Jones on the state court indictment but was in federal custody and did not appear in court.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said the case was going to committee, an apparent reference to the committee where prosecutors decide whether to pursue the death penalty.

Deputy District Attorney Morgan Lombardo said prosecutors were considering capital punishment because of aggravating factors in the case and “the mass destruction of everything.”

Special public defenders representing Warmsley declined to comment after court.

Osborne was the son of Pat Spearman, a former North Las Vegas state senator and mayoral candidate.

