Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge

Jesus Ayala, one of two teenagers accused of killing a 66-year-old bicyclist in an August hit-and-run, now faces an attempted murder charge in a separate case, court records show.

Jesus Ayala appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A teenager accused of killing a bicyclist in a fatal hit-and-run last year is now facing an attempted murder charge in a separate case.

Jesus Ayala, 18, made an initial court appearance on Thursday in connection with the new case, where he faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Ayala and another teenager, 16-year-old Jzamir Keyes, were previously charged with the killing of 66-year-old bicyclist and retired police chief Andreas Probst.

Further information about the attempted murder charge that Ayala now faces was not immediately available on Thursday. He is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Ayala and Keys face charges of murder, attempted murder, failing to stop at the scene of the crash, battery, residential burglary, grand larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the series of crimes in August that led to Probst’s death.

Keys is accused of filming a disturbing video of Ayala laughing and intentionally ramming into the back of Probst’s bicycle before driving away.

The two were also accused of stealing multiple cars and filming themselves intentionally hitting another bicyclist and rear-ending a separate vehicle before striking Probst.

Ayala remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.