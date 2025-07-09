Teen accused of killing former police chief pleads not guilty in jail battery case

Jesus Ayala, 19, Roland Gabaldon, 29, and Mauricio Quinteros, 19, all pleaded not guilty in the battery case and waived their right to a speedy trial.

Jesus Ayala, who with Jzamir Keys is accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on March 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teen accused in the hit-and-run death of a retired police chief pleaded not guilty Wednesday to battery by a prisoner motivated by bias or hatred, alongside two other defendants.

Jesus Ayala, 19, Roland Gabaldon, 29, and Mauricio Quinteros, 19, all entered not guilty pleas in the battery case and waived their right to a speedy trial. District Judge Maria Gall scheduled a jury trial for October for all three men.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson previously said the defendants attacked a Black inmate for using a phone they believed only Hispanic inmates should use.

Jesus Ayala is also accused of crashing into and killing 66-year-old Andreas Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California, with a stolen car. Additionally named in that case is 18-year-old Jzamir Keys, who authorities said filmed a video showing the pair laughing and intentionally hitting Probst.

In that case, Ayala is charged with 15 felonies, including murder with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and grand larceny auto.

A trial in Probst’s death was set for Nov. 3 after District Judge Christy Craig issued a competency finding for Alaya in February.

Craig initially found him incompetent to face charges in October over brain damage concerns.

