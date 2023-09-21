Teen accused of killing retired police chief faces more charges

Jesus Ayala, 17, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are both scheduled to appear in Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.

Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

A 17-year-old accused of mowing down a retired police chief while he was riding his bike last month is now facing stolen vehicle and burglary charges, court records show.

Jesus Ayala’s case was transferred to the adult court system on Wednesday along with his co-defendant, 16-year-old Jzamir Keys.

The teens are accused of killing Andreas Probst, 64, on Aug. 14 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley while filming a disturbing video of their vehicle ramming into the retired police chief.

Ayala is now facing 18 charges, including murder, battery, attempted murder, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of grand larceny of a vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit burglary, court records show.

Keys, who is accused of riding in the passenger seat of the car and filming the video, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery.

Both teens are set to appear for a hearing in Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.

