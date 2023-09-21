81°F
Courts

Teen accused of killing retired police chief faces more charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 8:51 am
 
Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Metro Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson addresses the media at a press conference regarding developments in the investigation of the death of 64-year-old Andreas Probst, who was killed when a teenager intentionally drove into him in a stolen vehicle as he rode his bicycle, according to police, at Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)
Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

A 17-year-old accused of mowing down a retired police chief while he was riding his bike last month is now facing stolen vehicle and burglary charges, court records show.

Jesus Ayala’s case was transferred to the adult court system on Wednesday along with his co-defendant, 16-year-old Jzamir Keys.

The teens are accused of killing Andreas Probst, 64, on Aug. 14 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley while filming a disturbing video of their vehicle ramming into the retired police chief.

Ayala is now facing 18 charges, including murder, battery, attempted murder, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of grand larceny of a vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit burglary, court records show.

Keys, who is accused of riding in the passenger seat of the car and filming the video, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery.

Both teens are set to appear for a hearing in Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

