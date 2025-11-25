63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Teen accused of murder in fatal Las Vegas crash will be held without bail

Jose Gutierrez, a suspect in Cheyenne and Jones crash that killed two people, appears in court ...
Jose Gutierrez, a suspect in Cheyenne and Jones crash that killed two people, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jose Gutierrez, a suspect in Cheyenne and Jones crash that killed two people, appears in court ...
Jose Gutierrez, a suspect in Cheyenne and Jones crash that killed two people, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox, left, appears with defense attorney Josh Tomsheck at her arr ...
Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox pleads not guilty to recording colleague
Israeli official Tom Alexandrovich appears via Zoom for his arraignment hearing at the Regional ...
Judge refuses to throw out child sex sting indictment against Israeli official
Henderson police investigate the death of an 11-year-old child stemming from a road rage incide ...
Prosecutors won’t charge stepfather of 11-year-old killed in road rage shooting
Jose Gutierrez, a suspect in Cheyenne and Jones crash that killed two people, appears in court ...
‘We believe his actions were intentional’: DA discusses murder charges against teen driver
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2025 - 9:10 am
 
Updated November 25, 2025 - 9:11 am

A judge ordered a no bail hold Tuesday for a driver who faces murder charges in connection with a fatal crash.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, was arrested last week following the 12-vehicle crash on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard. His pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene.

“My overwhelming concern at this point, at this early stage of the proceedings, is the potential penalty (and) is the nature of the charges,” said Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure. “I am entering the finding that the state has met their burden for a no bail hold at this stage of the proceedings.”

Gutierrez has been charged with counts of murder, reckless driving, attempted murder and battery.

A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that he was trying to kill his girlfriend “by deliberately driving his vehicle at an excessive speed into one or more vehicles that were stopped at a red light.”

At a Friday news conference, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors believe Gutierrez acted intentionally and was not impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Witnesses reported to police that the Infiniti driven by Gutierrez was traveling around 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. Gutierrez did not slow before hitting vehicles stopped at a red light, police have said.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES