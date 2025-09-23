Teen accused of shooting at police officer was out of custody on earlier drug arrest, judge says

Jaime Bustillos Jr. was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on nine counts, including attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and other gun-related charges.

A 19-year-old — arrested two months prior on a drug possession charge — was out of custody on his own recognizance when he shot at a police vehicle on Friday, according to a Las Vegas judge.

Jaime Bustillos Jr. was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on nine counts, including attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and other gun-related charges. On Tuesday, he appeared before Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini for his first court appearance on the new charges.

Chelini said that Bustillos was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He originally posted a $8,000 bail, though it was exonerated because prosecutors did not formally charge him until Sept 11.

Police stated that on Friday, Bustillos targeted a plainclothes Metropolitan Police Department officer in an unmarked vehicle. The officer had been monitoring someone wanted for a “felony evade” case, police said.

The officer followed Bustillos — even though the Black Pontiac Bustillos was driving did not match the vehicle known to be associated with the wanted person — because, from a distance, Bustillos “possibly matched” the suspect’s physical description, according to his arrest report.

After following the Pontiac and getting a closer look at the driver, the officer realized Bustillos was not who he was looking for and stopped following him. Later, however, the officer noticed that Bustillos had been following him and was driving alongside the unmarked vehicle.

“Officer Cabrera looked to his left and saw the same driver of the Pontiac with his front passenger window down, pointing an unknown color firearm at him,” police said. “Officer Cabrera saw the driver of the Pontiac discharge his firearm at him.”

The officer was not shot, but his rear windshield shattered after he saw a muzzle flash from the gun. While he attempted to get away from Bustillos, the officer crashed into another police vehicle, and both ended up in the front yard of a residence.

Additional officers arrested Bustillos near the home that the plainclothes officer had been previously surveilling.

Chelini also said during the hearing that Bustillos was now being held without bail on the attempted murder and gun charges. Prosecutors have also made a motion to revoke his bail in the drug possession case, court records show.

Bustillos is due in court again on Monday.

