Teen admits to making racist threats at Las Vegas school

Mother Akiko Cooks, third right, prays outside the Juvenile Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019, ahead of a plea hearing for two teenage suspects accused of making racist threats against Arbor View High School. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teenage suspects appeared in Juvenile Court on Friday in connection with a series of racist threats made against black students last month at Arbor View High School.

One of the boys admitted to making terroristic threats, but the other boy’s case was continued a week for further plea negotiations.

Both boys, 15 and 16, are facing expulsion from the Las Vegas school and have been jailed since their arrests on March 19. They will remain in custody.

Officials have not released the suspects’ names, and Brigid Duffy, Clark County’s chief juvenile prosecutor, explained why on Monday following a brief custody hearing in which Juvenile Court Judge William Voy decided the suspects were to remain in custody.

“At this time, we have not moved to certify them as adults,” Duffy told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

An Instagram account was created specifically for the threats, which stated that the school’s hallways needed to be “cleansed” of black students in a “Columbine pt. 2,” referring to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Nine black students whose candid photos were posted to the account with the threats have been identified.

The boy who pleaded guilty Friday was accused of creating the Instagram account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.