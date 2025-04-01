Teen arrested in fatal Aliante shooting, carjackings faces 27 new charges

His formal charges, court records show, include one count of open murder, five counts of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, and three counts of battery with intent to commit a crime.

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, center, arrives in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, center, arrives in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, center, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager arrested in connection with a North Las Vegas hotel-casino slaying and an ensuing high-speed police chase — faces 27 new charges, according to court records.

Aerion Warmsley, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Na’Onche Osborne inside the casino at Aliante, fleeing from police, and carjacking and injuring multiple people in the process. He was arrested near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road, where the pursuit ended hours later, and booked on suspicion of open murder.

When Warmsley appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, scabs, healed cuts, and a tattoo of what appeared to be a woman’s name in script font could be seen on his face near his eyebrow.

Speaking inaudibly, though nodding, Warmsley told Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris that he understood the accusations against him. His formal charges, court records show, include one count of open murder, five counts of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, and three counts of battery with intent to commit a crime.”

Warmsley was also charged with child abuse or neglect, according to court documents.

His lawyer, Sophie Salcedo, spoke on his behalf and said that they would waive the right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days. He is scheduled to appear again on May 5.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.