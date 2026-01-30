Teen charged as adult in alleged Costa Rica field trip assault

Prosecutors said Vaughn Griffith recorded a video of the abuse, switching from the front-facing camera that captured his face to the rear camera showing sexual acts being done on the victim.

‘Even the best spiders lose their prey’: Jury to begin deliberating in Chasing Horse trial

A 15-year-old boy, being charged as an adult, was indicted after prosecutors accused him of sexually assaulting a classmate during a school trip to Costa Rica, recording the acts and storing the video on his Snapchat account.

Vaughn Griffith faces one felony count of possessing a visual presentation depicting the sexual conduct of a child in connection with an April 2025 incident, court records show. According to grand jury transcripts, a group of students, including Griffith, was on a week-long field trip with Dawson Middle School when they assaulted an eighth-grade student who was also on the trip, court records show.

Dawson is a private school in Summerlin, near West Desert Inn Road and the 215 beltway.

Prosecutors said Griffith, who was indicted on Jan. 15, recorded a two-minute, 16-second video of the assault, switching from the front-facing camera that captured his face to the rear camera showing the sexual acts performed on the victim, who was 14 at the time.

Records indicate that Griffith has posted a $20,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.