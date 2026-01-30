69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Teen charged as adult in alleged Costa Rica field trip assault

Dawson Middle School in Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dawson Middle School in Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Jury convicts ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor in sexual assault trial
Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice ...
Jury in Chasing Horse trial set to resume deliberations today
Nathan Chasing Horse, second left, is led into a courtroom as his his attorney Craig Mueller, a ...
‘Even the best spiders lose their prey’: Jury to begin deliberating in Chasing Horse trial
Sen. Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a meeting of the Commerce and Labor Comm ...
State senator’s DUI case closed after no contest plea, reduced charge
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2026 - 2:20 pm
 

A 15-year-old boy, being charged as an adult, was indicted after prosecutors accused him of sexually assaulting a classmate during a school trip to Costa Rica, recording the acts and storing the video on his Snapchat account.

Vaughn Griffith faces one felony count of possessing a visual presentation depicting the sexual conduct of a child in connection with an April 2025 incident, court records show. According to grand jury transcripts, a group of students, including Griffith, was on a week-long field trip with Dawson Middle School when they assaulted an eighth-grade student who was also on the trip, court records show.

Dawson is a private school in Summerlin, near West Desert Inn Road and the 215 beltway.

Prosecutors said Griffith, who was indicted on Jan. 15, recorded a two-minute, 16-second video of the assault, switching from the front-facing camera that captured his face to the rear camera showing the sexual acts performed on the victim, who was 14 at the time.

Records indicate that Griffith has posted a $20,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES