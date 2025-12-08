58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Teen charged as fourth suspect in Piero’s explosion case

Fourth suspect, 19, charged in Piero's explosion case. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, Novem ...
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Clark County District Court)
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, Novem ...
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Clark County District Court)
More Stories
Witness Assaf Cohen testifies on the witness stand during the preliminary hearing for Jose Guti ...
Case of man accused of murder in 12-vehicle crash can proceed to trial court, judge rules
From left, Ginger Jacks, Rusty Ready, and Charlene Rosas pose for a photo at the Regional Justi ...
‘She had so much life to live’: Family mourns Henderson woman killed in DUI crash, attends sentencing
Fiore requests expedited appeal, citing ‘irreparable harm’ to re-election odds
2nd victim alleged for Henderson teacher accused of raping student
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2025 - 3:01 pm

A fourth suspect faces charges in connection with last month’s explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine.

Joseph Gutierrez, 18, faces five felony charges, including manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, and in a separate case, transporting an explosive. He was arrested on Friday, according to jail booking records.

Gutierrez — who was out on parole in another case — was ordered held without bail during a court appearance Saturday, according to court records. He appeared in court again on Monday and was appointed a defense attorney and ordered to stay away from Piero’s.

Gutierrez and three others have been accused of involvement in a conspiracy where a makeshift explosive — a pipe bomb concealed within a gas can — was left outside Piero’s on Nov. 13.

The bomb could have “burned Piero’s to the ground” had it been configured differently, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have also said that at least four people were identified as suspects after police obtained surveillance footage showing two men — one on foot and the other on a scooter — outside the restaurant around 2 a.m. that morning. Electronic device records were also used as evidence.

A week after the explosion, John Navarro, 35, Sarah Hernandez, 34; and Phillip Gonzales, 54, were indicted and charged with manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, prosecutors said.

They are in custody, according to prosecutors.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES