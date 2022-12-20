Teen gets probation in Strip shooting that left man injured

Joshua Estrada, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty as an adult to one count of assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for the period of probation.

An 18-year-old man who admitted to shooting a man outside a drug store on the Las Vegas Strip was sentenced Tuesday to 28 to 72 months probation.

Joshua Estrada, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty as an adult to one count of assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for the period of probation. He also was ordered to undergo counseling and to refrain from firearms and associating with street gangs.

District Judge Tara Clark Newberry warned Estrada not to violate his term of supervision, noting that he had been on probation while a juvenile.

“I’ll give you one chance on probation — one,” Newberry said. “This is not juvenile probation.”

Newberry required Estrada to take impulse and anger management counseling, pursue adult education or employment training and not be part of a gang or possess gang paraphernalia.

The judge also prohibited him from possessing or being around firearms, including those owned by family members, and limited him to one cellular phone.

Estrada shot the man in the early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2021, outside a CVS pharmacy at 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South, during a fight involving him, members of his family and the victim.

The victim was wounded in the abdomen and has since recovered from his injuries, according to Deputy District Attorney Rachel O’Halloran.

The wounded man did not suffer from paralysis, as had been reported earlier, O’Halloran said.

O’Hallaron told the judge that Estrada has had “violent tendencies in the past for no reason” and must be subjected to therapeutic evaluation “to get to those issues.”

In arguing in favor of probation over prison time, Estrada’s lawyer John Turco said that Estrada had performed 200 hours of community service at a boxing center, currently works 30 to 50 hours a week for a local construction company and has been trying to get away from the environment he was living in before the shooting.

“He is changing his ways and he has nothing but potential going,” Turco said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.