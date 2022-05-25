Teen girl, boyfriend plead guilty to murder in death of girl’s father

A teenage girl and her boyfriend, who were accused of fatally stabbing the girl’s father, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and all other charges in the case.

Sierra Halseth, charged in the killing of her father, Daniel Halseth, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sierra Halseth and her boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, are charged in the killing. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daniel Halseth and his daughter Sierra are seen in this image posted to Facebook on Jan. 30, 2021. (Facebook)

Aaron Guerrero, charged in the killing of Daniel Halseth, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Guerrero and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, are charged in the killing. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sierra Halseth and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Aaron Guerrero, were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth in April 2021, when Sierra Halseth was 16. The two fled to Salt Lake City, where they were arrested.

Daniel Halseth suffered about 70 stab wounds and cuts during the attack and subsequent “mutilation,” according to an autopsy report. His burnt body was found on April 9, 2021, stuffed in a sleeping bag in the garage of his home near Durango and Alta drives.

District Judge Tierra Jones accepted the pair’s guilty pleas on Wednesday morning.

Both initially faced charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, court records show.

Prosecutors previously had agreed not to seek the death penalty against Guerrero, who was 18 at the time of the killing.

As part of the plea deal, the defendants agreed to a prison sentence of 22 years to life.

