Teen girl, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison for killing girl’s father

A judge sentenced a teenage girl and her boyfriend to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Thursday for fatally stabbing the girl’s father.

Sierra Halseth, daughter of murder victim Daniel Halseth, appears in court on April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aaron Guerrero appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Guerrero and co-defendant Sierra Halseth pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the death of Sierra's father, Daniel. They were sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sierra Halseth, charged in the killing of her father, Daniel Halseth, listens to attorney Michael Sanft at the Regional Justice Center on May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Halseth and her boyfriend, co-defendant Aaron Guerrero, not photographed, pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the case. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In May, Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero admitted to killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, attempting to set his house on fire and taking his car and debit card to flee to Salt Lake City.

Halseth’s burnt body was found in the garage of his northwest Las Vegas home on April 9, 2021, and the teenage couple was detained in Salt Lake City four days later.

District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Guerrero and Sierra, who was 16 at the time of the killing, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 22 years. Sierra and Guerrero, who is now 20, also were ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

“This is a very, very tragic situation,” Jones said. “I wish that there was something that I was going to say or something that I could do that would stop all the suffering that is going on.”

The two defendants pleaded guilty to all the counts they faced: murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Court records indicate that Sierra and Guerrero dated from June 2020 to December 2020, when their parents stopped them from seeing each other after learning that the teenagers planned to leave for Los Angeles together.

The day before Halseth’s body was found, Guerrero ran away from home and went with Sierra to purchase a circular saw, saw blades, bleach, lighter fluid, disposable gloves and dropcloth from stores near Halseth’s home, according to arresting documents. Hundreds of dollars also were withdrawn from one of Halseth’s bank accounts.

After police arrested the couple, investigators found a video on Sierra’s phone showing the couple giggling and discussing what officials said was her father’s killing.

