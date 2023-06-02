Teen held without bail in killing

Robert Farabee III and his co-defendant Landon Richards initially appeared in Family Court , but they were certified as adults on the murder charges.

Robert Farabee III (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 15-year-old boy, facing a murder charge in the killing of a Las Vegas man, has been ordered held without bail.

Robert Farabee III also faces charges of conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the Feb. 10 fatal shooting of Carlos Martinez, 46.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Woods ruled Thursday that Farabee would be held without bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing at the end of the month, according to court records.

Farabee and his co-defendant Landon Richards, 15, initially appeared in Family Court, but they are being tried as adults on the murder charges. Richards is scheduled for an August arraignment in Clark County District Court.

Farabee and Richards are accused of planning the slaying, and prosecutors said Richards brought Farabee with him, and Farabee pulled the trigger before the two ran off.

A third person, David Rodriguez-Kepple, 28, was arrested May 17, after his roommate told police Rodriguez-Kepple showed him news articles about court hearings for the teens and said they were “taking the fall” for him.

Martinez received marijuana from Rodriguez-Kepple, according to the man’s arrest report, and was supposed to pay $400 for it, but never did. When Rodriguez-Kepple tried to collect the money Martinez threatened to “kill his family and send gang members after him,” detectives wrote.

Police said Rodriguez-Kepple paid Richards to scope out Martinez’ home, and gave the boys the handguns with instructions “they needed to do whatever they had to do to get the job done,” according to the arrest report.

Rodriguez-Kepple is being held without bail and expected to appear for a preliminary hearing July 6.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.