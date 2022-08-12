Teen indicted in attack on Eldorado High School teacher

A 16-year-old accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher in April was indicted Friday on 10 felony counts.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, the student accused of attacking his teacher at Eldorado High School, appears in court via videoconferencing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A 16-year-old accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher in April was indicted Friday on 10 felony counts.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia initially faced 15 felony counts, but a grand jury on Friday returned an indictment with 10 — kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of battery by strangulation with the intent to commit sexual assault, battery with the intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and robbery.

Following a second mental health evaluation, Martinez Garcia was found competent on July 29 to face charges in connection with the April 7 attack at Eldorado High School.

His defense attorney, Paul Adras, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday.

Las Vegas police have said the teenager attacked his teacher after he went to her classroom to discuss his grades. According to his arrest report, he choked the teacher with a “rope or string,” knocked her unconscious by slamming her head into a table, and moved a shelf on top of her before sitting on it.

The teen initially told police that he blacked out and did not remember the attack, but he later said he remembered trying to choke the teacher. He also told police that he had raped her.

Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles said Martinez Garcia is due to appear in Clark County District Court on Wednesday following the indictment. He declined to comment further on the case.

The teen remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday with a bail of $500,000, according to court records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.