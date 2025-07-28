Teen paroled in fatal shooting of Bonanza senior admits to having BB gun

The boy appeared before Family Judge Randall Forman who said that the juvenile’s decision to plead guilty could result in a “range of consequences.”

A teen who was adjudicated in the Oct. 16 killing of Bonanza senior Keanu Enright and spent less than a year in juvenile detention appears in court on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, facing new allegations that he kept a firearm in his home. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

A teen recently paroled in the fatal shooting of Keanu Enright admitted in juvenile court that he owned a firearm in the days after his release.

The boy, whom the Las Vegas Review-Journal is not naming because he was not tried as an adult, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of minor in possession of a firearm, which was a violation of his probation agreement, on Monday.

Family Judge Randall Forman advised the boy that his decision to plead guilty could result in a “range of consequences,” such as the modification of his probation terms or a return to a Department of Child and Family Services detention facility.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday after Enright’s father and friends reported to authorities that the parolee and his twin brother had been posting threatening messages and brandishing firearms on Instagram.

During the hearing, the teen told the judge that he had owned a BB gun. His lawyer, Mandy McKellar, added that the boy’s brother was partially to blame for the allegations he faced, including those regarding the online posts.

“My client has been attempting to get on the right track with everything,” McKellar said. “He’s been rather upset that his brother acted in such a way, because it’s coming back on him.”

According to McKellar, the boy had been hired at a local auction company before his rearrest and was supposed to start that day. Instead, he sat shoulder to shoulder with her, wearing an orange jumpsuit and staring blankly.

Though McKellar requested that the teen be released on electronic monitoring, Forman ordered that he remain in custody.

“Certainly, [he] should know better than to be in possession of a firearm, whether that was from his brother or not. It’s not really about his brother’s actions, but about his actions and choices,” Forman said. “I’m sorry that you’re not gonna be able to show up for [the job] today. That’s just part of the consequences. The courts need to keep everybody safe.”

Forman added that another judge would be responsible for the case’s disposition.

He said to the boy, “I hope that whatever services the judge orders, you’ll engage in those with an open heart and make the changes.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.