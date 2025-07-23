Teen paroled in fatal shooting of Bonanza senior found with gun, authorities say

After the victim’s father alerted authorities about threatening social media posts the teen made days after his release, officers discovered a gun inside the boy’s home, according to prosecutors.

A teen who was adjudicated in the Oct. 16 killing of Bonanza senior Keanu Enright and spent less than a year in juvenile detention appears in court on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, facing new allegations that he kept a firearm in his home. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

A teen who spent less than a year in a juvenile detention center after fatally shooting Bonanza senior Keanu Enright has been arrested again after authorities said he violated his probation.

Thomas Enright, the father of Keanu Enright, stated that after the boy who killed his son was released on parole, he and his twin brother began posting threatening messages and brandishing firearms on Instagram. Within days, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other news outlets published stories about Enright’s concerns, which, he said, prompted Metropolitan Police Department officers to visit the teen’s home on Tuesday.

During the check-up, officers discovered an “unsecured firearm” and a BB gun, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jordan Christensen said during the teen’s initial appearance hearing on Wednesday.

“That, coupled with the fact of the alleged threats made, the state has significant concerns,” Christensen said.

A ‘danger to himself’

Attending the hearing by Zoom, Robert Meader with the Youth Parole Board, also told Family Judge Randall Forman that the boy presented a “danger to himself.”

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that on Oct. 16 officers found a boy, later identified as Keanu Enright, suffering from gunshot wounds after being called to a house near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard.

Police said that a group of friends were “handling a gun” inside a home when a 15-year-old boy fired it. Officers arrested the 15-year-old at the scene and booked him into Clark County Juvenile Hall on a charge of open murder.

In Nevada, minors 16 or older who are accused of murder are automatically certified as adults in the court system. However, children 13 or older may be certified and tried as adults upon a motion by the district attorney’s office, after a full investigation and hearing by the court.

Prosecutors have said that the shooter was not tried as an adult because they lacked evidence to prove that the shooting was intentional. Because he was not prosecuted as an adult, the Review-Journal is not naming the boy.

Though the details of the shooters’ adjudication are not publicly available, the Juvenile Justice Services Family Handbook states that youth committed to a state correctional facility spend, on average, six to nine months there. After about eight months — which District Attorney Alexander Chen called “the higher end” of the possible punishment for a juvenile delinquent — the boy was released, according to authorities.

During the hearing on his rearrest, Christensen and Meader asked that he remain detained. Josie Bayudan, representing the boy provisionally, asked that he be released on GPS monitoring.

Forman ordered that the boy would stay in custody at least until his next court hearing on Monday. The judge also granted the prosecutor’s request for a professional to evaluate the teen and test him for drugs.

At the end of the hearing, the boy, who wore grey sweats and had otherwise sat silently, spoke up to ask a question. But Bayudan advised him to wait until after he had spoken with his permanent lawyer.

After the teen appeared in court, Thomas Enright said that he was still frustrated with the way the case had been handled.

“It doesn’t give me any relief. Unless they transfer him to the adult system, I will feel the way I do,” Enright said. “I would not be surprised if he just got another month, which is not even a slap on the wrist.”

