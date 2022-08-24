Teen pleads not guilty in attack on high school teacher

A 16-year-old accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher in April pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges on Wednesday.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, the student accused of attacking his teacher at Eldorado High School, appears in court via video conferencing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jonathan Martinez Garcia was indicted earlier this month on charges of kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of battery by strangulation with the intent to commit sexual assault, battery with the intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and robbery.

The teenager had been found competent in July, following a second mental health evaluation, to face charges in connection with an he April 7 attack at Eldorado High School. He pleaded not guilty to the counts during a court hearing on Wednesday, court records show.

District Judge Kathleen Delaney ordered Martinez Garcia back to court on Sept. 7, according to court records.

Martinez Garcia’s current defense attorney, Paul Adras, did not reply to request for comment.

Las Vegas police have said the teenager attacked his teacher after he went to her classroom to discuss his grades. According to his arrest report, he choked the teacher with a “rope or string,” knocked her unconscious by slamming her head into a table, and moved a shelf on top of her before sitting on it.

The teen initially told police that he blacked out and did not remember the attack, but he later said he remembered trying to choke the teacher. He also told police that he had raped her.

Martinez Garcia remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday with a bail of $500,000.

