Teen sentenced over racist threats at Las Vegas school

One of two Arbor View High School teenage suspects, left, accused of a hate crime and making terroristic threats against black students, makes an appearance in court during a plea hearing at the Clark County Juvenile Justice center on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Jshauntae Marshall wears a "No Racism in Schools #1865" shirt during a press conference outside the Clark County Juvenile Justice center at the conclusion of a plea hearing on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Marshall is the parent of one of the victims of two Arbor View High School suspects, 15 and 16, accused of a hate crime and making terroristic threats against black students. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Family and friends of the victims of two Arbor View High School teenage suspects accused of a hate crime and making terroristic threats against black students, attend the suspects plea hearing at the Clark County Juvenile Justice center on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A 14-year-old boy who created an Instagram account to post threats against black Arbor View High School students was sentenced Friday to a diversion program at a juvenile facility.

Juvenile Court Judge William Voy, who handed down the sentence, also ordered the teen to serve 36 months of probation after his release, and instructed the defendant to write apology letters to all nine black students whose photos were posted to the account and to the school at large.

He also said he would not be able to re-enroll in the Clark County School District without the court’s permission.

“I’ve been doing this for 16 years,” Voy said. “I’ve not seen this level of vitriol coming from kids ever.”

The teen pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of making a terrorist threat as part of a plea deal.

His 15-year-old co-defendant, who was offered the same deal, had been expected to enter a plea on Friday, but that was delayed.

His attorney, J.D. Evans, asked Voy for more time to review Clark County School District police body-camera footage of the teen’s interview with investigators following his arrest. He said he had received only some of the more than four hours of footage as recently as Friday morning.

A status hearing was set for April 22, at which time the teen could accept the plea deal or go to trial, which also was set on Friday for May 20. Voy also ordered the teen to remain in custody.

The Clark County School District previously said the teens were 15 and 16.

Both originally were charged with making a terrorist threat, conspiring to commit an act of terrorism, cyberbullying, hate crimes and breach of peace. A third student also was cited for cyberbullying but was not jailed.

The two have been in custody since their March 19 arrests. They also have been expelled from the northwest Las Vegas High School, according to Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Officials have not released the boys’ names because they were not charged as adults in the case, Brigid Duffy, Clark County’s chief juvenile prosecutor, has said.

The threats stated that the school’s hallways needed to be “cleansed” of black students in a “Columbine pt. 2,” referring to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

On Thursday night during a heated Clark County School Board meeting, the trustees acknowledged that the racist threats were mishandled, announcing that the district will partner with a national equity organization to improve the cultural climate at Arbor View High School.

In attendance were some of the parents of the nine students whose photos were posted. A number of them eventually stormed out of the meeting after Trustee Danielle Ford referred to students of color as “colored students.”

Trustee Linda Cavazos had to lean across the dais to correct her as parents grew angry.

“You just proved the point,” one parent shouted as she walked out. “You just proved it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.