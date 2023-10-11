Teen suspects in fatal hit-and-run of retired police chief appear in court

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, appeared in court Wednesday after they were indicted this past week on murder charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

Two teenagers accused of killing a retired police chief in an August hit-and-run appeared in court Wednesday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Jesus Ayala, 18, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are scheduled to appear at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jesus Ayala, 18, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jzamir Keys, 16, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Prosecutors on Friday announced that a grand jury had indicted Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, on charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, two counts of battery, residential burglary, three counts of grand larceny of a vehicle and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. Ayala faces an additional count of possession of burglary tools, court records show.

Ayala is accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into 66-year-old Andreas Probst as he rode his bicycle on Tenaya Way, near Centennial Parkway. Keys filmed a disturbing video of the two teenagers laughing and planning to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California, police have said.

The two teens are also accused of filming themselves intentionally hitting a 72-year-old man riding his bicycle earlier that morning. They also hit another vehicle minutes before ramming into Probst, police have said.

