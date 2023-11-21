Teen suspects in group beating of 17-year-old to appear in court

Four teenagers arrested in the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student are expected to appear in court again.

Top, left to right: Dontral Beaver, Damien Hernandez. Bottom, left to right: Treavion Randolph, Gianni Robinson. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student are expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Dontral Beaver, 16, Damien Hernandez, 17, Gianni Robinson, 17, and Treavion Randolph, 16, are all being tried as adults after their cases were automatically sent to the adult court system last week. Four other teenagers younger than 16, who have been arrested in connection with the fatal beating, are still in the juvenile court system.

Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17 was attacked by a group of about 10 teenagers during a fight off of Rancho High School’s campus on Nov. 1. The fatal beating was captured on a video that showed the group continuing to punch, kick and stomp Lewis until he fell unconscious. He died Nov. 7.

Beaver, Hernandez, Robinson and Randolph all made their first court appearance on Friday, when a judge ordered them to continue to be held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. All four teens face murder charges, although they had not been officially charged as of Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that officers are still looking for two potential suspects in the case.

