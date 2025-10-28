70°F
Courts

Teen to be tried as an adult after wrong-way DUI crash kills 10-year-old

Henrry Norberto, 17, charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, ...
Henrry Norberto, 17, charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and drug possession, appears in court with his defense attorney, Ryan Helmick, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Brandon Martinez, 10, in a 5th-grade school photo taken months before his death (courtesy of Amy Davila).
Brandon Martinez, 10, loved playing chess and had dreams of traveling (courtesy of Amy Davila).
Brandon Martinez, 10, won the chess tournament at his elementary school, Myrtle Tate, before his death in June 2025 (courtesy of Amy Davila).
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2025 - 9:50 am
 

A teenage driver accused of being under the influence during a wrong-way crash in June that killed a 10-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Henrry Norberto, 17, faces three felony charges — DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and drug possession — after driving a Ford pickup the wrong way on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 28. Norberto also faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including failure to drive on the right side of the road, driving without a license and driving without proof of insurance.

Norberto, who was 16 at the time, collided head-on with a Chevrolet carrying Brandon Martinez, 10, and his father. The Chevrolet flipped, and the child died at the scene.

The victim’s mother, who previously pushed for the defendant to be tried as an adult, said after a Tuesday court hearing that the decision marks a step toward justice for her son.

Martinez, who loved playing chess, had graduated from fifth grade the month before he died.

“Brandon was a wonderful child,” his mother, Amy Davila, said. “He thought of things that kids his age don’t think of, like traveling the world and fighting global warming. He had so many dreams that he no longer has the chance to fulfill.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

