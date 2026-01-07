Teen who attacked Nevada youth counselor could have probation revoked

Tavari Pearson, who previously received and eight- to 20-year suspended sentence, has been indicted in a car theft case.

Tavari Pearson, a juvenile charged as an adult in the sexual assault and attempted murder of a counselor at Spring Mountain Youth Camp, waits to appear for a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A teen who attacked a counselor at a camp for youth offenders was recently indicted in a car theft case and prosecutors want his probation to be revoked.

Police have said Tavari Pearson, now 18, hit the counselor in the head with a rock and sexually assaulted her while out on a walk on May 6, 2022. At the time, he was 15 and being housed at the Spring Mountain Youth Camp.

District Judge Erika Ballou sentenced him to probation and six months jail time in 2024 after he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and attempted battery to commit sexual assault. His plea was an Alford plea, meaning he only admitted prosecutors had the evidence to convict him.

Before the plea, he had been charged with sexual assault and attempted murder.

Pearson is currently in Clark County Detention Center custody. He was indicted in December on counts of grand larceny of an auto, ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Michael Allmon said Pearson’s probation has not yet been revoked, but that prosecutors intend to seek revocation.

“He’s out committing more offenses,” Allmon said. “When you’re a sex offender that’s out committing more offenses, you have to go to prison.”

An eight- to 20-year suspended prison sentence hangs over Pearson’s head and a judge other than Ballou will decide his fate. The case was reassigned to District Judge Maria Gall after Ballou was removed from criminal cases in May. Ballou has since been suspended from the bench.

Defense attorney Nadine Morton, who represents Pearson in the car theft case, said she hopes he will receive another chance at probation.

“We believe through outside resources in the community, he can continue to get help and support,” she said, adding that he is accused of a nonviolent offense in the new case.

Robert Murdock, an attorney for the counselor victimized by Pearson, said his client will always carry physical and mental scars.

He and his client, who received a $300,000 settlement, hope Pearson’s probation will be revoked, he said, adding that she is concerned about the gun charges.

“Nobody wants to throw away the key on a young kid and we all understand that,” Murdock said. “On the other hand, there comes a time where you have to say enough is enough and society needs to be protected here and frankly, my client has a right to be protected. She shouldn’t have to live in fear.”

Morton said it was her understanding that Pearson is not accused of threatening anyone with the guns. He has also made no attempts to contact the prior victim, she said.

According to a Henderson Police Department report, authorities investigated a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries that targeted unlocked vehicles in September.

Police identified Pearson and Elijah Rush, 19, as suspects and Pearson was arrested Nov. 5. The report indicates police found two handguns, one of them stolen, during a search of Pearson’s apartment.

Pearson waived his Miranda rights and spoke with police, according to the report.

“Tavari stated he would be honest, and he admitted to ‘hitting’ cars for profit,” police wrote. “He stated he goes out ‘hitting’ in nice neighborhoods in hopes of finding money. He stated that he hits cars because he is trying to make money on his own and that the vehicles he ‘hits’ are within nice neighborhoods, so they don’t need the items anyways.”

He acknowledged stealing multiple cars and knowing that as a convicted felon, he wasn’t supposed to have guns, according to the report.

When a detective showed him video footage related to vehicle burglaries, Pearson started laughing, police wrote.

Morton said she is in the process of analyzing the case.

“We are still evaluating the circumstances under which he made any alleged statements,” she said.

