Teen who fatally shot Bonanza High senior — free on parole — posts online threats, victim’s father says

Keanu Enright, 17, is pictured in his yearbook photograph on Dec. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tear streams down Thomas Enright’s face right before he walks across the stage to accept his late son’s high school diploma during Bonanza High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After spending about eight months in a juvenile detention facility, the teenager who shot and killed Bonanza High School senior Keanu Enright last fall has been released on parole, according to Keanu’s father.

Shortly after the shooter was released, Thomas Enright said, the shooter and his twin brother, both 16, began posting threatening messages and displaying weapons on Instagram.

The brothers, who live within two blocks of his house, have driven past his home twice in the past week, sometimes stopping outside for several minutes at a time, the father said.

One of the Instagram stories, screenshots of which Thomas Enright provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, showed a teenager holding what appeared to be a handgun, with a caption that read: “We beat murder charges whos next?”

When Thomas Enright reported the posts and the suspicious car outside his home to the Clark County district attorney’s office, he said, they advised him to contact the police.

“The DAs basically said there is nothing they can do. They point fingers at the Legislature in Carson City or blame the judges.” Thomas Enright said. “They’re taking no responsibility for his actions.”

‘It’s like my son died in vain’

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that on Oct. 16 officers found a boy, later identified as Keanu Enright, suffering from gunshot wounds after being called to a house near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard.

Through the course of the investigation, police said, homicide detectives determined that a group of friends were “handling a gun” inside a home when a 15-year-old boy fired it.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old at the scene and booked him into Clark County Juvenile Hall on a charge of open murder.

In Nevada, minors 16 or older who are accused of murder are automatically certified as adults in the court system, while children 13 or older may be certified and tried as adults upon a motion by the district attorney and after a full investigation and hearing by the court.

The Review-Journal is not naming the teen who was found to have shot Keanu because he was not prosecuted as an adult.

When asked why the person who shot Keanu was not tried as an adult, Assistant District Attorney Alexander Chen told the Review-Journal that prosecutors lacked evidence to prove the shooting was an intentional killing.

Because court records involving juvenile offenders are confidential, Chen did not provide specific details but described the incident as a “terrible situation.” He noted that the shooter received “the higher end” of the possible punishment for a juvenile delinquent.

Though the details of the shooters’ adjudication are not publicly available, the Juvenile Justice Services Family Handbook states that youth committed to a state correctional facility spend, on average, six to nine months there.

The length of stay, according to the handbook, depends on the risks and needs of the child, and release is contingent upon the child’s completion of “treatment,” earning school credits, and displaying other “positive behaviors.”

The Youth Parole Bureau, which operates under the Division of Child and Family Services, serves offenders between 12 and 20 who are charged as juveniles and have been released from a state juvenile correctional or mental health facility after completing their time. When they leave the facility, they are supervised by the bureau, according to its website.

The Department of Family Services did not provide a statement when asked to describe what post-release supervision entails or whether the social media profiles of juvenile offenders are regularly monitored during the parole period.

Mandy McKellar, the attorney who represented the boy convicted of Keanu’s murder, declined to talk about the allegations of threatening social media behavior, saying only that her client is “still under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court system,” suggesting that he is on probation or parole.

McKellar also said that his case is “open and ongoing.”

Thomas Enright said he was frustrated with what he called a “lenient” system.

“It blows my mind,” he said.

“It feels like I’m stuck and can’t grieve. It’s like my son died in vain. In the eyes of the DA’s office and the state of Nevada, Keanu’s life isn’t worth anything.”

Mentions Keanu every day

A parent of one of Keanu’s friends told the Review-Journal that their child received personal threats from the shooter’s twin brother. The parent moved the child out of state. The Review-Journal granted the parent anonymity because of their safety concerns.

“There is a lot of fear in the community,” the parent said. “And the sentencing enables him to act like he’s untouchable, like he’s above the law. It’s so unfair.”

The parent said their child still mentions Keanu every day.

“The community is also hurting. I lost a part of my son the day he lost Keanu,” the parent added. “Sometimes I see him moping or staring off. He wasn’t even there, but wishes he could change that night. He’s carrying the blame for what someone else did.”

