Teens charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run appear in court

Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were both formally charged with murder this week and accused of killing a retired police chief in a hit-and-run.

Jesus Ayala, left, and Jazmir Keys (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jesus Ayala, 17, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, right, appear in Las Vegas Regional Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson speaks to the media following an arraignment for Jesus Ayala and Jamir Keys at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teens charged with murder and accused of filming themselves mowing down a retired police chief in a fatal hit-and-run last month appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were formally charged Monday with murder, battery and attempted murder charges in connection with a series of alleged crimes from Aug. 14, which included the killing of 64-year-old Andrea Probst.

Although prosecutors said they were prepared to present arguments on Ayala and Keys’ custody status on Tuesday, defense attorneys for both defendants reserved the right to hold a bail hearing at a later date.

Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook, who is representing Ayala, and attorney Dan Hill, who has been retained by Keys’ family, declined to comment on the cases on Tuesday morning.

Ayala, who was 17 at the time of the hit-and-run, is accused of driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra and intentionally striking Probst as he rode his bicycle. Keys filmed a disturbing video of the two laughing and planning to hit Probst, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The two are also accused of filming themselves intentionally striking another bicyclist, and hitting a vehicle minutes before ramming into Probst, the report said.

A preliminary hearing for Ayala was scheduled for Oct. 10. Keys waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which was set for Nov. 8.

