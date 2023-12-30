Teens charged with murder, tied to gang related fatal shooting

Two more teenagers are facing charges as adults in connection with a September killing prosecutors have said was part of a larger gang crime spree.

Cameron Raye and Jonathan Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two more juveniles are facing charges as adults in connection with an alleged gang crime spree that included a September fatal shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Shelton Beasley and Aren Hicks, both 15, were transferred to the Clark County Detention Center this week and have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, court records show. The teens are linked to a larger case involving six alleged members of the Block Boy Gang, who were indicted in October, officials confirmed Friday.

Beasley and Hicks have been tied to the Sept. 9 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Andre Bryant, near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road, according to court transcripts. Two other juveniles — 17-year-old Jacorey Magdaleno and 18-year-old Jonathan Smith — were previously indicted in connection with Bryant’s killing.

Prosecutors have said that the four teens lured Bryant, who was a “marijuana dealer,” to an isolated location in a residential area. The teens opened fire on Bryant, and the gunfire also struck a house in the area with two young children inside.

Police who were called to the scene found Bryant sitting in a black SUV, suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police that four juveniles in dark clothing were seen shooting at the vehicle, according to Hicks’ arrest report.

Investigators also used forensic tests to tie bullet cartridges found at the scene to seven different shootings, including a homicide from February, according to the arrest report. The report did not indicate which February killing the cartridges were tied to.

While Beasley and Hicks’ court cases remain in Las Vegas Justice Court, there are four other co-defendants who were indicted alongside Magdaleno and Smith — Cameron Raye, 19, Jomario Clark Jr., 16, Gregory Leonard, 31, and Kenneth Clay, 39.

Magdaleno, Smith, Raye, Clark and Leonard have all been tied to the death of 17-year-old Enrique Nunez, who was fatally shot on Sept. 1, a week before Bryant was killed. The robbery happened during a “home invasion” at Nunez’s girlfriend’s apartment, where the defendants allegedly pistol whipped and shot Nunez.

Prosecutors have said Nunez was another member of the Block Boy Gang, and the killing was part of an inner-gang dispute over an August robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Clay was indicted in connection with that robbery, alongside Raye, Smith and Leonard, court records show.

Beasley and Hicks are set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

