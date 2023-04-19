Telles appears in court for hearing on police investigation

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday to argue for the release of information related to the investigation into Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s killing.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, filed subpoenas to uncover details about the Las Vegas police investigation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning to argue for the release of information about the investigation into the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 46, is representing himself against a murder charge in German’s killing. Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German outside the reporter’s home over articles German had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

Last month, he filed nearly two dozen subpoenas in an effort to uncover details about the investigation that led to his arrest. Telles has said in an interview with the Review-Journal that the information about the investigation will show what he claims is police misconduct.

Telles has claimed that he was framed and that what prosecutors have called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home.

Prosecutors have pointed to several pieces of evidence against Telles in German’s slaying, including DNA found underneath the reporter’s fingernails, along with clothing and bloody pieces of a shoe found at Telles’ home matching items worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage wandering German’s neighborhood the day he was killed.

A judge is also set to rule on a motion from the Review-Journal on Wednesday, which the newspaper filed to quash Telles’ subpoenas that would produce material from German’s phone or personal devices.

The newspaper has been working to prevent officials from searching through the devices, which were seized by police and may contain information about German’s confidential sources.

