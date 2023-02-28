52°F
Courts

Telles appears in court for legal representation ruling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 8:07 am
 
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, lower right, accused of killing Las Veg ...
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, lower right, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Tuesday so his private attorney can withdraw from his murder case.

Telles, 46, is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Defense attorney Damian Sheets filed court documents in February indicating that Telles wanted to represent himself in the ongoing court proceedings.

The documents also indicated that there was a “breakdown in communication” between Telles and his attorney.

Telles refused multiple interview requests in February from the Review-Journal. But in jailhouse interviews with other local media outlets, Telles denied his involvement in the slaying and claimed that what prosecutors called “overwhelming” evidence against him was planted at his home.

He has been represented by the Clark County public defender’s office and a series of private attorneys. When Telles was represented by public defenders, the Review-Journal published an investigation showing that he was appointed representation despite having thousands of dollars in property assets.

Telles — who graduated from UNLV’s Boyd Law School in 2014 — told KTNV-TV, Channel 13 that he does not intend to represent himself through the entirety of the court proceedings, and that he may try to raise money to make sure he gets “the legal defense that is just.”

The Review-Journal reported this week that Telles is attempting to sell five rental properties he owns in Arkansas.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing German, 69, in September over articles he had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official and about claims that Telles had created a toxic work environment.

In court, prosecutors have pointed to several pieces of evidence against Telles in German’s slaying, including DNA found underneath the reporter’s fingernails, and clothing and bloody pieces of a shoe found at Telles’ house matching items worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage wandering German’s neighborhood the day he was killed.

The suspect seen in the surveillance footage also was captured returning to the crime scene after the attack in a GMC Denali matching the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife.

Telles remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

