Telles expected to testify as testimony resumes in trial over reporter’s slaying — WATCH LIVE

Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is expected to take the witness stand on Wednesday in the murder trial over the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, right, acknowledges the judge’s advisement on the right to testify in his own defense during a hearing out of the presence of the jury on the seventh day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles is his attorney Robert Draskovich. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles waits in court on the seventh day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, second from left, stands as the jury exits the courtroom on the sixth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 19, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles are, from left, defense attorney Michael Horvath, Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner and defense attorney Robert Draskovich. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

The murder trial for a former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is set to resume Wednesday with the defense calling more witnesses.

Robert Telles, 47, is standing trial on a count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. His defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, has said his client intends to take the stand, and that he plans to call Telles as a witness Wednesday.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing German over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as the former Clark County public administrator, and allegations he created a toxic work environment and had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.

On Tuesday, District Judge Michelle Leavitt questioned Telles about his desire to testify, informing him that he cannot be compelled to testify and that anything he says can be used by prosecutors in cross-examination.

“Do you understand that tomorrow, after you’re done calling your witnesses, the court will ask you if you’ve made a determination as to whether you’re going to testify or not?” Leavitt asked him on Tuesday.

“Yes, your honor,” Telles said.

Prosecutors rested their case on Monday, after the jury heard from 28 witnesses over four days of testimony. Draskovich called two witnesses on Tuesday before the jury was dismissed in the early afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors challenged several pieces of evidence Draskovich intended to introduce later in the trial. Leavitt said she would reserve rulings on most of the evidence until it came up during testimony.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner also brought up a series of emails and pictures the defense had proposed as evidence, telling the judge it appeared that the exhibits “are being used to demonstrate that Mr. Telles was in fact a good public administrator.”

Hamner said he wanted Telles to be aware that he will be subject to cross examination. Draskovich said he has explained the “pitfalls” of the evidence to Telles.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing, and Draskovich’s questioning and opening statements have focused on portraying Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

The state’s evidence against Telles includes his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, and surveillance footage of the assailant’s vehicle that matches the description of a car registered to Telles’ wife. Cut-up pieces of a tennis shoe and a cut-up straw hat found at Telles’ home also matched the description of the assailant’s clothing, prosecutors have said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.