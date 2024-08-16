Telles’ former employee, others testify on Day 5 of murder trial

The murder trial for a former elected official accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German resumed on Friday with more testimony, including from an employee in Telles’ office.

The murder trial for a former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German resumed on Friday with more testimony.

Robert Telles, 47, is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. Prosecutors have accused him of killing German, 69, on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as the Clark County public administrator, including allegations Telles created a toxic work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee.

Late Friday morning, prosecutors called that employee, Roberta Lee-Kennett, to the witness stand. Lee-Kennett was an estate coordinator in the Public Administrator office.

Prosecutors showed jurors copies of text messages she exchanged with Telles.

Lee-Kennett testified that she texted Telles a screenshot of a Review-Journal article about German’s slaying.

“Oh my goodness! Jeff German died???” Lee-Kennett texted.

Telles later responded: “Holy s—t.”

After photographs of the assailant’s car was released to the public, Lee-Kennett reached out to Telles again.

“Rob…wtf… please do not be driving your Yukon around for awhile,” she texted.

“Whoah. That’s crazy,” Telles responded.

Later in the conversation, Lee-Kennett asked if his car matched the color of the assailant’s car, and if Telles’ car had “racks” on it. She texted that she was “freaking out.”

“Yeah. I think so. It’s fine. I didn’t do it,” Telles texted.

Telles goes on to tell Lee-Kennett that his car has “matching wheel patterns,” and that “they are saying that the front does not match the back.”

Lee-Kennett responds, “F —… your car is identical.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly closed the questioning by asking Lee-Kennett about the messaging app Trillian that she said Telles asked her to download, so the two could communicate through it.

The app bills itself as “secure instant messaging” for businesses, according to its website.

The defense is set to question Lee-Kennett after the trial returns from lunch, at 1 p.m.

Attorneys have said the trial should last at least two weeks.

Since the trial started on Monday, jurors have heard from 15 witnesses, including German’s neighbors, crime scene analysts, medical examiners, Metropolitan Police Department detectives and real estate agents who worked with Telles.

Prosecutors have alleged that Telles drove to German’s home on Sept. 2, 2022, and was “lying in wait” for the journalist while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house.

Video surveillance also captured a maroon Yukon Denali driving from Telles’ neighborhood towards German’s home, parking in front of German’s house after the attack, and then driving back towards Telles’ neighborhood.

Former Metro detective Cliff Mogg has testified that the Denali had no license plates when it was driving through German’s neighborhood, but then was captured on video surveillance with a license plate on the drive back towards Telles’ home.

Mogg testified on Thursday that he was present when a search warrant was executed at Telles’ home, and that he saw the maroon Yukon Denali registered to Telles’ wife.

“That absolutely confirmed my belief that Mr. Telles’ vehicle was the one used in the commission of Jeffrey German’s murder,” Mogg said.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, gave opening statements to the jury on Wednesday and focused on Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

On Friday, prosecutors called Metro Detective Derek Jappe, with the department’s public corruption squad, who had communicated with Telles about an alleged housing kickback scheme through the public administrator’s office that Telles had reported to authorities.

Jappe testified that he was speaking with Telles after German first began publishing articles about him.

Weeks later, Jappe was put in touch with employees in the public administrator’s office. He testified that the employees had received “information that Mr. Telles was receiving kickbacks.”

Prosecutor asked Jappe if he would “pick and choose” which story to investigate.

“We investigate both simultaneously,” Jappe said.

Jappe said he found evidence the office under Telles was involved with a real estate agent whose sales “significantly increased” after meeting Telles.

Jappe testified his investigation into Telles’ actions regarding the alleged kickback scheme ended in Feb. 2023.

“There is no evidence to support that Mr. Telles was receiving any kickbacks,” Jappe said.

He said the FBI came to the same conclusion.

Jappe said the investigation spurred by Telles’ report concluded around the same time, and that the district attorney’s office told him there was not enough evidence for a criminal prosecution.

Draskovich has attempted to cast doubt on the state’s theory that Telles was the assailant seen in surveillance footage who attacked German. He has argued that police focused too hard on Telles without investigating other leads.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have pointed to what they have called “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including Telles’ DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

