Telles ‘looking forward to testifying,’ attorney says

Jurors heard testimony from 24 witnesses during the first week of the murder trial for Robert Telles, the former elected official accused of killing RJ reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles talks to an officer in court during a break in testimony on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles talks to his attorneys Michael Horvath., left, and Robert Draskovich in the courtroom during a break in proceedings on the fourth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 15, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

The first week of the murder trial for the man accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German included testimony from 24 witnesses, including police officers, forensic scientists, real estate agents and county employees.

Attorneys have said they expect the murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 47, to last about two weeks. After jury selection finished Tuesday evening, the latter half of the week was full of witness testimony.

Telles is accused of killing German, 69, over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as an elected official, including allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer. He is accused of “lying in wait” for German on Sept. 2, 2022, outside of the reporter’s home, while wearing an orange vest and a large, straw hat that obscured his face.

On Friday evening, Draskovich said Telles is feeling “very comfortable” after the first week of trial, and that he expects Telles to take the stand next week.

“He is looking forward to testifying,” Draskovich said.

The evidence against Telles includes his own DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, prosecutors said, and surveillance footage of a maroon Yukon Denali that prosecutors said matches the SUV registered to Telles’ wife. Inside Telles’ home, police found cut-up pieces of a tennis shoe with blood on it, cut-up pieces of a straw hat and a grey duffle bag that investigators said resembled the items worn or carried by the assailant.

Telles has maintained he was framed for the killing.

Throughout the first week of trial, Telles has sat next to his attorneys, frequently holding his chin in his hand. He has squinted at the monitor in front of him when it displayed graphic images of German’s body. At times, Telles nodded his head at testimony, and he appeared to mouth something to Roberta Lee-Kennett, the employee he was alleged to have had an “inappropriate” relationship with, after she testified.

The jury is comprised of seven men and seven women, which includes two alternates. Jurors have appeared engaged throughout the week, writing notes in white binders. The jury has also submitted several questions for witnesses to answer.

Here are key moments from the first week:

Former employee testifies

Lee-Kennett, a former estate coordinator with the public administrator’s office, took the witness stand on Friday. Prosecutors showed the jury text messages between her and Telles after German was killed.

She had texted her former boss the day news broke about German’s murder, and followed up days later when police released images of the assailant’s maroon Yukon Denali.

“F —… your car is identical,” Lee-Kennett messaged Telles.

Lee-Kennett also testified that the day German was killed, she told Telles that the county was going to release emails between the two of them in a public records request to German.

Surveillance footage

Prosecutors have been attempting to prove that it was Telles’ car seen in surveillance footage being driven by the assailant before and after German was attacked.

Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg testified on Wednesday and Thursday about how he tracked a Yukon Denali leaving Telles’ neighborhood, driving around German’s neighborhood, and then driving back towards Telles’ home after German was killed.

Mogg said the assailant’s car and the car parked in Telles’ driveway had multiple similarities: matching tints on the windows, similar rims, and a “light spot” near the windshield.

He testified that seeing Telles’ car “absolutely confirmed my belief that Mr. Telles’ vehicle was the one used in the commission of Jeffrey German’s murder.”

Opening statements

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly laid out a straightforward case of DNA evidence and surveillance footage in her opening statements on Wednesday.

“In the end, this case isn’t about politics, it’s not about alleged inappropriate relationships, it’s not about who’s a good boss or who’s a good supervisor or favoritism at work,” she said. “It’s just about murder. And at the end of the presentation of the evidence, we’ll ask you to hold him responsible for his conduct.”

Weckerly’s opening statements also included evidence not previously publicized, when she said Telles used his work computer to download images of German’s home and research German’s car.

Draskovich has painted a picture of Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office. He emphasized in opening statements that Telles losing the election for public administrator after German’s articles “is not a motive for murder.”

He also argued that Metro detective Derek Jappe, who was in charge of an investigation into an alleged housing kickback scheme, had inserted himself into the homicide investigation and pointed fingers at Telles.

Jappe testifies

Jurors on Friday afternoon heard from Jappe, who explained that Telles first contacted him about the alleged kickback scheme Telles said involved a real estate company and the public administrator’s office. Weeks later, Jappe said he was put in touch with employees in the public administrator’s office, who alleged that Telles himself was receiving kickbacks.

Jappe testified that he investigated both claims “simultaneously.”

He said there was no evidence Telles was receiving kickbacks, and an FBI investigation agreed with him. The district attorney’s office also found that there was not enough evidence for a criminal prosecution regarding Telles’ allegations.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case early next week. Draskovich has previously said he would call about a dozen witnesses, but he told the Review-Journal on Friday that he would be reviewing the witness list over the weekend.

Draskovich said that even before he was retained, Telles has wanted to be included as a witness.

“He’s always said in trial I’m going to tell my story,” Draskovich said.

Testimony is set to resume Monday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.