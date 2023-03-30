Telles’ motion for judge’s dismissal rejected
A judge rejected a motion from former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Thursday to have the judge overseeing his murder case removed.
Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German outside his home in September over articles German wrote about his conduct as an elected official. Telles, who is representing himself, has filed a motion for District Judge Michelle Leavitt to be recused from the case.
District Judge Jerry Wiese made the ruling on the motion Thursday.
