Courts

Telles’ motion for judge’s dismissal rejected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 9:24 am
 
Updated March 30, 2023 - 9:43 am
Robert Telles arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursd ...
Robert Telles arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 9, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge rejected a motion from former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Thursday to have the judge overseeing his murder case removed.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German outside his home in September over articles German wrote about his conduct as an elected official. Telles, who is representing himself, has filed a motion for District Judge Michelle Leavitt to be recused from the case.

District Judge Jerry Wiese made the ruling on the motion Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

