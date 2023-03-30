Telles’ motion for judge’s dismissal rejected

A judge rejected a motion from former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Thursday to have the judge overseeing his murder case removed.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court on Thursday to argue that the judge overseeing his murder case should be removed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Telles arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, March 9, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German outside his home in September over articles German wrote about his conduct as an elected official. Telles, who is representing himself, has filed a motion for District Judge Michelle Leavitt to be recused from the case.

District Judge Jerry Wiese made the ruling on the motion Thursday.

