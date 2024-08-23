Telles returns to stand in trial over reporter’s killing — WATCH LIVE

The murder trial for a former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German continued Friday.

Robert Telles continues his narrative on the witness stand on the ninth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 22, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles will remain on the witness stand for the third day in a row on Friday in his own murder trial over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 47, faced cross examination on Thursday, after testifying to the jury by way of narration, without being interrupted by questions from his defense attorney.

On Friday he will have the chance to address the jury again during the re-direct phase of testimony, and then prosecutors will be able to ask follow-up questions and call rebuttal witnesses before going into closing arguments.

Veteran lawyers said that testimony by way of narration is an unusual move for defendants.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German, 69, on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a hostile work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner questioned Telles for over two hours on Thursday. He peppered Telles with a series of rapid-fire questions, as Telles continued to maintain he was framed for German’s killing.

Telles claimed that evidence was planted on his phone and in his house. He said police officers may have manipulated evidence, and he said he did not know how his own DNA got underneath German’s fingernails.

Hamner also questioned Telles about a message found on his wife’s Apple watch, when she asked him “Where are you?” the morning the German was killed. The message was not found on Telles’ phone.

Telles also admitted lying in an interview with German, about the nature of Telles’ relationship with his employee, Roberta Lee-Kennett.

“We had a romantic affair with each other,” Telles said.

Telles’ narrative testimony to the jury has focused on an alleged housing kickback scheme he reported to authorities.

Metropolitan Police Department detective Derek Jappe testified last week that he investigated both the kickback scheme reported by Telles, and accusations that Telles himself was receiving kickbacks.

Jappe said he found no evidence that Telles received kickbacks, and the Clark County district attorney’s office determined there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the alleged scheme Telles reported.

