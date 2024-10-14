Telles sentencing hearing scheduled this week for killing of Review-Journal reporter

The sentencing hearing on Wednesday is for District Judge Michelle Leavitt to determine how enhancements on Telles’ murder charge will affect how many years he will spend in prison before he is eligible for parole.

District Judge Michele Leavitt presides in court during a hearing for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was found guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, is set to be sentenced to prison this week.

In August, a jury sentenced Telles to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years for repeatedly stabbing German over articles the journalist wrote about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. A sentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday is for District Judge Michelle Leavitt to decide how the enhancements on Telles’ first-degree murder charge will affect the length of his prison sentence.

Telles was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older.

The judge will be able to adjust the minimum number of years Telles spends in prison before he is eligible for parole to anywhere between one and eight additional years. Prosecutors and Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, will each have the opportunity to argue in front of the judge on Wednesday before she issues his sentence.

Telles also will be allowed to give a statement to the judge.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of failing to take responsibility for killing German. During trial, Telles maintained that he was framed and repeatedly claimed he did not commit the crime.

Taking into account the two years that Telles has already spent in jail since he was arrested for German’s murder, he could be eligible for parole in 19 to 26 years. But he still faces a maximum term of life in prison if he is not granted parole.

Draskovich has previously said that Telles intends to appeal the case. Draskovich did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, German’s family told the jury about the reporter’s life and lengthy career in Las Vegas. German moved to Las Vegas from Milwaukee to first work for the Las Vegas Sun.

He was known for reporting on organized crime and later for watchdog investigations while at the Review-Journal.

German came from a close-knit family, and he was dedicated to his siblings, nieces and nephew. He had an almost photographic memory and loved sports almost as much as reporting, said his sister, Julie Smith.

German, 69, showed “no interest in retiring,” his brother told the jury during the trial.

“He loved what he was doing,” Jay German told the jury. “He just wanted to keep writing and investigating.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.