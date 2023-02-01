Telles set to appear in court Wednesday for status check

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of RJ investigative reporter Jeff German, is slated to appear in court Wednesday.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Review-Journal was granted access to copies of search warrants in the case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Telles, 46, is set to appear for a status check to determine if attorneys will be ready to go to trial in April. He is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Prosecutors and the Metropolitan Police Department have previously said the investigation is stalled because of a legal fight between the state and the Review-Journal over German’s personal devices, which were seized by police and could contain information about German’s confidential sources.

The Review-Journal has argued that information on German’s personal devices is protected by Nevada’s shield law. Metro has claimed that investigators want access to the devices to search for information that would be useful to both the prosecution and Telles’ defense, and that not searching the devices would violate Telles’ constitutional rights.

Last week, District Judge Michelle Leavitt rejected a motion from the Review-Journal that called for sanctions on Metro over how investigators had searched German’s cellphone.

The Supreme Court is now left to decide if and how German’s devices could be searched, although the justices could order the case to be returned to District Court for Leavitt to decide.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German over articles he had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official and claims that he created a toxic work environment.

Telles remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.