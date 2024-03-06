Telles to appear in court, plans to waive search of reporter’s devices

Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, is set to appear in court for a status check.

Attorney Robert Draskovich, left, addresses the court next to his client Robert Telles, right, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in 2022, during a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The man accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is set to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Robert Telles, the ousted Clark County public administrator, has said he plans to waive his right to review information on Jeff German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after he was killed and are currently being reviewed by Review-Journal employees for confidential information.

In court last week, and in a recent interview with the Review-Journal, Telles insisted he wants to go to trial without waiting to review the information on the devices. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, has said that Telles is acting against his wishes.

Telles is accused of fatally stabbing German outside the reporters home in September 2022 because he was angry over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. He has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has claimed he was both the victim of police misconduct and framed for German’s killing.

Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming evidence” against Telles, including his DNA that police said was found underneath German’s fingernails.

Telles has claimed he is ready to go to trial and that a jury will acquit him. He said he does not believe any evidence on German’s devices will help his case, even though he has not seen any of the information himself.

Review-Journal employees are in the process of reviewing German’s devices to identify potential confidential information about his sources, which could take up to six months. Following a lengthy legal fight, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly revealing sources, continues to apply to German’s devices after his death.

If Telles goes forward with waiving his right to review the information on German’s devices, Draskovich has said he wants District Judge Michelle Leavitt to question Telles about his decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

