Tentative $2.2M settlement reached with Las Vegas police in chokehold case

An attorney for Tashii Brown’s children said a tentative settlement agreement has been reached in the federal lawsuit that was filed in 2017.

Attendees march towards the Venetian during a vigil for Tashii Brown, who died in Metropolitan Police Department custody a year ago, in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Dominic Archibald attends a wake for Tashii Brown, who died in the custody of the Metropolitan Police Department a year ago, outside the Bellagio in Las Vegas on Sunday May 13, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Family members of a man who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police in 2017 reached a tentative settlement this week in a federal lawsuit, their lawyer said Friday morning.

The agreement to settle the case regarding Tashii Brown’s death came after nine hours of talks, attorney Boris Treyzon said. A spokesman for the law firm said the tentative agreement is worth $2.2 million.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017 on behalf of Brown’s children, accuses the Metropolitan Police Department of excessive force and gross negligence. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court and sought damages for Brown’s medical bills, pain and suffering, and loss of economic support for the children.

It alleged former Metro officer Kenneth Lopera, who also is a defendant in the case, violated Brown’s civil rights by using excessive force. The settlement releases both Metro and Lopera from the lawsuit.

Brown died in May 2017 after Lopera stunned him with a Taser seven times, repeatedly punched him and placed him in what Lopera described as a rear naked choke for more than a minute.

The rear naked choke is not allowed by Metro, but the hold is similar to a department-approved neck restraint called the lateral vascular neck restraint.

Both holds restrict blood flow to the brain by compressing the carotid arteries but do not restrict breathing. The department says it does not use any hold that restricts breathing. Last week, Metro updated its use of force policy to allow its approved neck restraint only in life-or-death encounters.

Lopera faced criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter. His case was later referred to a grand jury, which opted not to indict him. Criminal charges were ultimately dropped.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Brown died by asphyxia due to police restraint procedures, with methamphetamine intoxication and an enlarged heart as contributing factors.

Lopera’s criminal defense challenged the cause of death, arguing that Brown’s enlarged heart and drug use, combined with the totality of the event, caused his death, Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas has said. Prosecutors sent the case out for review.

Had Brown survived, he would not have faced any charges, police have said.

A separate lawsuit from Brown’s mother, Trinita Farmer, is pending in federal court.

