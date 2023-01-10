Terrorism suspect told police he damaged power facility for ‘greater good’

A terrorism suspect told Las Vegas police that he was not trying to sabotage the power facility when he set a car on fire at the MGM Mega Solar Array.

Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said he rammed his car through a gate at the solar plant on U.S. Highway 93 north of the Las Vegas Speedway on Jan. 4. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Mega Solar Array property owned by a Invenergy is seen, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A man is facing terrorist related charges after police said he rammed his car through a gate at the solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Speedway on Jan. 4th. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A terrorism suspect told Las Vegas police that he was not trying to sabotage the power facility when he set a car on fire last week at the MGM Mega Solar Array.

Mohammed Mesmarian “admitted he knew setting a vehicle on fire could cause damage to the unit, but stated he did it for the big message, larger picture, greater good,” an officer wrote in an arrest report released Tuesday afternoon. “He explained the greater good was clean energy.”

On Tuesday, a Las Vegas judge ordered a competency evaluation for the 34-year-old suspect after he was removed from a courtroom for twice interrupting another defendant’s hearing.

According to the heavily redacted arrest report, Mesmarian broke into the facility on the 10500 block of U.S. Highway 93, 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas, by crashing a maroon Toyota Camry through a fence at 3:57 p.m. on Jan. 3. Mesmarian then spent the next few hours taking photos, turning off part of the “transfer switch,” and driving his car closer to the transformer in the facility’s control room.

Mesmarian set the car on fire about 10 minutes after midnight and spent nearly 20 minutes sitting in a chair watching the flames before walking off the property, the report said.

Although employees arrived at the facility at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 4, they did not discover the burnt vehicle until nearly 11:30 a.m., the report said.

Mesmarian told police he had been in Las Vegas for about five days and had spent some time working on the Toyota, which belonged to his grandmother.

“Mesmarian made comments he was born in Iran, works odd jobs and was in town with his mother,” the report said.

He said he burnt the vehicle “because it uses gasoline and oil as well as produces carbon emissions. Destroying the vehicle was to send messages that the car “reminded him of harmful memories,” and “to let go of the old forms of energy which were represented by the burning vehicle,” the report said.

During court on Tuesday, Mesmarian raised his hand and asked if he could speak before he stood up and started talking.

“There’s so much wrong in the whole system since I entered here,” Mesmarian told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood before officers led him out of the room. “There’s just a bunch of Black people stuck in a room together.”

When Mesmarian was brought back into the courtroom, Wood said the defendant’s attorney had requested that he undergo a competency evaluation.

Mesmarian answered “OK” when the judge told him he was being ordered to undergo the evaluation. As he was led out of the room, Mesmarian interrupted the proceedings again.

“What are we doing about changing things?” Mesmarian said, while laughing.

His defense attorney, Nicholas Pitaro, declined to comment on the case following the hearing.

Mesmarian was arrested Thursday near Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, police said.

It is unclear how Mesmarian got to the campground from the power facility.

He faces charges of committing an act of terrorism, escape by a prisoner, and two counts each of arson and destruction of property valued at $5,000 or more, court records show.

The FBI is helping Las Vegas police investigate the attack. Nationwide, the number of attacks on power grid facilities increased in 2022, and more recent attacks on substations on Christmas Day knocked out power in five states.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson said it’s too early to determine if Mesmarian acted alone during the attack.

“I can say that we don’t currently have any information that directly connects him to any of those other attacks,” Dickerson said.

The MGM Solar Array is a collection of 323,000 panels arranged across 640 acres, which produces up to 90 percent of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas daytime power needs across 13 properties. The solar array is the hospitality industry’s largest directly sourced renewable electricity project worldwide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

