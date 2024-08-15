Testimony resumes in trial over reporter’s slaying

Testimony has resumed Thursday in the murder trial of former elected official Robert Telles, accused in the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Testimony resumed Thursday in the murder trial of a former elected official accused in the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Prosecutors have accused Robert Telles, 47, of stabbing and killing German, 69, on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as Clark County Public Administrator.

On Wednesday, former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg offered jurors a glimpse into details of the investigation into the killing, explaining how he tracked the movement of the suspect’s maroon Yukon Denali through surveillance footage from businesses and homes near the crime scene and Telles’ home.

Mogg was among eight witnesses questioned Wednesday, after opening statements from both sides. The trial is expected to resume at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for German outside of the reporter’s home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle on Sept. 2, 2022.

During opening statements, Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly told jurors that before the slaying, Telles had downloaded Google images of German’s house and had searched for information on German’s car.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich focused on Telles as a public official trying to expose corruption within his office. Draskovich tried to cast doubt that Telles had killed German, saying cellphone data did not place Telles at the reporter’s home the day he was slain, and that “losing a job is not a motive for murder.”

Mogg suggested that Telles’ phone was at his home the morning German was killed.

A neighbor’s video surveillance showed German confronting someone on the side of the house. The video, taken from across the street, showed a distant image of German appearing to struggle with the person.

Prosecutors have said they expect to call about 20 witnesses, while Draskovich has said he will call 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

