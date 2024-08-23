Testimony wraps up in trial over reporter’s killing

Attorneys have finished questioning witnesses in former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles’ murder trial over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles arrives in court on the 10th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024.

Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg is questioned on the witness stand by Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner on the 10th day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024.

An evidence photo of Robert Telles' wife's Apple Watch with an unanswered "Where are you?" text is shown during testimony from former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg on the 10th day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. The text was not shown on Robert Telles' phone.

Robert Telles, right, waits with one of his attorneys Robert Draskovich to move to an in custody area during a break on the 10th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024.

Robert Telles, left, listens with his attorneys Michael Horvath, right, and Robert Draskovich during testimony from former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg on the 10th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024.

Attorneys have finished questioning witnesses in former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles’ murder trial over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, after Telles took the witness stand for three days in a row.

The jury was dismissed shortly before 1:45 p.m. Friday. Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments on Monday.

Telles, 47, faced cross examination on Thursday, after testifying to the jury by way of narration, without being interrupted by questions from his defense attorney.

On Friday, which would have been German’s 71st birthday, Telles addressed the jury again during the re-direct phase of testimony and then answered questions from prosecutors. Prosecutors also called three rebuttal witnesses to return and give additional testimony on Friday.

Veteran lawyers said that testimony by way of narration is an unusual move for defendants.

Telles’ statement to the jury on Friday again focused on his theory he was framed for German’s murder by Compass Realty & Management, over an alleged housing kickback scheme he reported to authorities.

“I am not crazy,” Telles said. “I am not trying to avoid responsibility.”

He continued on to tell the jury that he is innocent, and that he’s “not the kind of person who could brutally murder another man.”

Compass Realty has previously called Telles’ accusation “unconscionable and irresponsible” in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner was able to ask follow-up questions of Telles. At one point, Telles brought up Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s campaign records involving Compass Realty. Hamner asked if Wolfson was “in on the conspiracy.” Telles said he can’t “rule it out.”

“At the end of the day, you’re just a victim in this whole thing, is that correct?” Hamner asked as his last question.

“Yes,” Telles said.

Detectives have previously testified that surveillance footage captured the assailant’s maroon GMC Yukon Denali leaving Telles’ neighborhood, driving in German’s neighborhood, and then heading back towards Telles’ home after German was killed.

Metropolitan Police Department detective Justine Gatus testified Friday that surveillance footage also showed a BMW, which she said matches another car in Telles’ driveway, driving towards a nearby gym.

Telles has said he checked in to a Planet Fitness gym near his home less than an hour after German was killed.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German, 69, on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a hostile work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Hamner questioned Telles for over two hours on Thursday during cross-examination. He peppered Telles with a series of rapid-fire questions, as Telles continued to maintain he was framed for German’s killing.

Telles claimed that evidence was planted on his phone and in his house. He said police officers may have manipulated evidence, and he said he did not know how his own DNA got underneath German’s fingernails.

Hamner also questioned Telles about a message found on his wife’s Apple watch, when she asked him “Where are you?” the morning the German was killed. The message was not found on Telles’ phone.

Telles also admitted lying in an interview with German, about the nature of Telles’ relationship with his employee, Roberta Lee-Kennett.

“We had a romantic affair with each other,” Telles said.

Telles’ narrative testimony to the jury has focused on an alleged housing kickback scheme he reported to authorities.

Metropolitan Police Department detective Derek Jappe testified last week that he investigated both the kickback scheme reported by Telles, and accusations that Telles himself was receiving kickbacks.

Jappe said he found no evidence that Telles received kickbacks, and the Clark County district attorney’s office determined there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the alleged scheme Telles reported.

