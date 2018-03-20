Texas man gets life in prison for kidnapping Las Vegas woman

Jack William Morgan, 32, was found guilty late last year of kidnapping the woman from her Las Vegas apartment Jan. 30, 2017, then gagging her and chaining her to the floor of his van, officials said.

Jack Morgan (Santa Fe County)

A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas last year, federal officials announced.

Jack William Morgan, 32, was found guilty late last year of kidnapping the woman from her Las Vegas apartment Jan. 30, 2017, then gagging her and chaining her to the floor of his van, officials said. Morgan took the woman to a cave in a hill in Espanola, New Mexico.

Morgan’s accomplice, Samuel Brown, pleaded guilty before the trial began and was sentenced to more than five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

New Mexico State Police and the Espanola Police Department arrested Morgan and Brown after finding Morgan’s van along a highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

