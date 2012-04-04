Thirteen people indicted in identity theft case

A Las Vegas federal grand jury has indicted 13 people in a scheme to steal bank information from ATM sites and manufacture counterfeit credit and debit cards.

The 13 defendants, all from California, are facing charges of conspiracy and aggravated identity theft, Nevada U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden said Wednesday.

“We are working vigilantly with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to identify, arrest and prosecute criminals who are stealing personal information and using it to manufacture counterfeit credit and debit cards,” Bogden said. “If you are involved in this type of criminal activity and are convicted, you are going to federal prison.”

Six defendants were arrested Tuesday in California, five were in state custody on other charges, and two remain at large.

According to the indictment, from November 2009 through November 2011, the defendants installed devices to capture bank information at exterior door readers at several local branches of the JP Morgan Chase Bank. A door reader allows customers after-hours access to an ATM inside a vestibule at a bank. Customers swipe their debit or credit cards in the reader to release the lock.

The illegally installed devices captured the personal data of the account holders, including account numbers, names, and card expiration dates, the indictment alleged.

The defendants also installed pinhole cameras on the ATM keypad, which were used to steal customer’s personal identification numbers, according to the indictment.

The information gathered by the defendants then was used to manufacture the counterfeit cards, which the defendants used for their own personal gain, the indictment alleged.

If convicted, each of the defendants faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and a minimum of four years in prison on each of the identity theft charges.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department.

