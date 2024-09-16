Three more teens sent to juvenile detention for fatal beating of Rancho student

A judge ordered Treavion Randolph, Dontral Beaver & Damien Hernandez to a juvenile detention center after they admitted guilt in the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High student.

Michele Fiore said she was classified a terrorist. Prosecutors say she wasn’t.

Mellisa Ready, the mother of Jonathan Lewis, wearing "Justice for Jonathan" T-shirt, holds a photograph of Lewis as she delivers her victim impact statement s Judge Linda Marquis, left, looks on during the sentencing of three teenagers at Clark County Family courtroom, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Damien Hernandez, Treavion Randolph and Dontral Beaver, not photographed, are three of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Jonathan Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mellisa Ready, the mother of Jonathan Lewis, wearing "Justice for Jonathan" T-shirt, holds a photograph of Lewis as she delivers her victim impact statement as Judge Linda Marquis, left, looks on during the sentencing of three teenagers at Clark County Family courtroom, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Damien Hernandez, Treavion Randolph and Dontral Beaver, not photographed, are three of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Jonathan Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dontral Beaver, left, Treavion Randolph and Damien Hernandez, right, all in orange prison sweaters, are led out of a courtroom after sentencing at Clark County Family courtroom, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Hernandez, Randolph and Beaver are three of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Jonathan Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mellisa Ready, the mother of Jonathan Lewis, wearing "Justice for Jonathan" T-shirt, prepares to deliver her victim impact statement during the sentencing of three teenagers at Clark County Family courtroom, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Damien Hernandez, Treavion Randolph and Dontral Beaver, not photographed, are three of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Jonathan Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Damien Hernandez, left, Treavion Randolph and Dontral Beaver, right, all in orange prison sweaters, appear in court during sentencing at Clark County Family courtroom, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Hernandez, Randolph and Beaver are three of the nine teenagers who were arrested in connection with Jonathan Lewis’ death, after he was attacked on Nov. 1 outside of Rancho High School’s campus. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Family Court judge ordered three more teens to be sent to a correctional facility on Monday for the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

Treavion Randolph, 17, Dontral Beaver, 17, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17, have admitted to manslaughter in the death of Jonathan Lewis, who was attacked by a group of teens near the high school on Nov. 1. They were previously facing second-degree murder and conspiracy charges in adult court, but their cases were transferred to juvenile court as part of a deal announced last month.

During a brief hearing on Monday, Family Court Judge Linda Marquis ordered Randolph, Beaver and Hernandez to spend an undetermined length of incarceration in a juvenile detention center. Children adjudicated guilty in the juvenile court system are not sentenced to serve a set amount of time, but they are expected to be released after completing rehabilitation programs while in custody.

The judge ordered the defendants to go through counseling and other programs while in the detention center.

A similar hearing for Robinson will be held at a future date due to scheduling conflicts.

Lewis’ mother, Mellisa Ready, held up a photo of her son in the hospital on Monday, showing it to the judge and the three defendants.

“I think the world needs to see what these students did to my baby,” Ready said.

Ready has previously spoken out against the plea deal that allowed the defendants to admit to guilt in juvenile court. Her brief statements on Monday instead focused on the impact of her son’s death.

“My now 5-year-old son will one day see the video of his big brother being beaten to death,” Ready said, addressing the defendants. “We will live with these heartbreaking and devastating videos forever. You could never undo the damage that you have done. Jonathan is forever going to be gone from our lives because of your actions.”

Investigators have said that a large group of students attacked Lewis in an alleyway near the school. The fatal beating was captured on video that showed the teens stomping, kicking and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious.

Lewis was hospitalized and died of his injuries six days later.

Surveillance footage showed that Lewis pushed a student, who was one of the teens later arrested, and then punched another student before he was swarmed by the group of teenagers. Defense attorneys have argued in court documents that Lewis’ friend, who also was attacked, was armed with a knife during the confrontation.

Nine students were arrested after Lewis was attacked. Only four of those teenagers were ever charged as adults, due to their age, but all of the defendants are now back in the juvenile court system.

Attorneys on Monday did not present any argument to the judge, since Randolph, Beaver and Hernandez’s sentence was stipulated in their agreement to admit guilt.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.